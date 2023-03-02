Guggenheim slashes price target on Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] – find out why.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTX] price plunged by -1.90 percent to reach at -$0.42.

A sum of 4121413 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.23M shares. Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $22.68 and dropped to a low of $21.00 until finishing in the latest session at $21.74.

The one-year TVTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.05. The average equity rating for TVTX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTX shares is $35.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Travere Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on TVTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travere Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15.

TVTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, TVTX shares gained by 1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.45 for Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.95, while it was recorded at 21.96 for the last single week of trading, and 23.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Travere Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -118.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.82. Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.43.

Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,592 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TVTX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,412,000, which is approximately 9.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,094,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.75 million in TVTX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $110.69 million in TVTX stock with ownership of nearly 30.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTX] by around 10,744,769 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 7,424,102 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 55,037,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,206,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TVTX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,781,880 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,042,914 shares during the same period.