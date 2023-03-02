Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] Is Currently -2.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: GO] slipped around -0.61 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.44 at the close of the session, down -2.26%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock is now -9.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GO Stock saw the intraday high of $26.80 and lowest of $25.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.37, which means current price is +2.84% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 970.64K shares, GO reached a trading volume of 3249620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GO shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $33, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on GO stock. On July 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GO shares from 36 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for GO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for GO in the course of the last twelve months was 58.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has GO stock performed recently?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.48. With this latest performance, GO shares dropped by -11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.19 for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.42, while it was recorded at 27.48 for the last single week of trading, and 35.20 for the last 200 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.89 and a Gross Margin at +28.59. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. go to 13.20%.

Insider trade positions for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]

There are presently around $2,619 million, or 99.90% of GO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,492,161, which is approximately 8.182% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,825,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.36 million in GO stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $227.91 million in GO stock with ownership of nearly 15.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:GO] by around 11,783,272 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 8,881,262 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 78,378,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,042,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GO stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,505,909 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,311,933 shares during the same period.