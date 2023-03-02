GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] is 79.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WGS] traded at a low on 03/01/23, posting a -5.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.47.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3943562 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GeneDx Holdings Corp. stands at 15.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.67%.

The market cap for WGS stock reached $359.48 million, with 380.76 million shares outstanding and 198.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, WGS reached a trading volume of 3943562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WGS shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeneDx Holdings Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has WGS stock performed recently?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, WGS shares gained by 18.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3831, while it was recorded at 0.4855 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0291 for the last 200 days.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.66 and a Gross Margin at -11.46. GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.17.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS]

There are presently around $71 million, or 41.10% of WGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WGS stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 27,656,993, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 16,437,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.79 million in WGS stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $6.41 million in WGS stock with ownership of nearly 893.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeneDx Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WGS] by around 20,972,283 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 37,751,814 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 91,807,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,531,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WGS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,384,578 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 14,484,892 shares during the same period.