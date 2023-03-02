For Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN], Analyst sees a rise to $101. What next?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] price surged by 3.55 percent to reach at $3.85.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A sum of 3324939 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.61M shares. Wynn Resorts Limited shares reached a high of $112.74 and dropped to a low of $109.75 until finishing in the latest session at $112.22.

The one-year WYNN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.26. The average equity rating for WYNN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $116.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $71 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WYNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39.

WYNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, WYNN shares gained by 12.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.40 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.13, while it was recorded at 107.42 for the last single week of trading, and 73.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wynn Resorts Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.97 and a Gross Margin at +17.95. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.28.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,225 million, or 66.40% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,132,845, which is approximately -2.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,638,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $969.38 million in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $900.25 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly -0.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 15,410,310 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 8,390,820 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 58,403,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,204,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,829,939 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 795,105 shares during the same period.