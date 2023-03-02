For Linde plc [LIN], Analyst sees a rise to $330. What next?

Linde plc [NYSE: LIN] jumped around 1.68 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $350.05 at the close of the session, up 0.48%.

Linde plc stock is now 7.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LIN Stock saw the intraday high of $356.18 and lowest of $349.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 351.15, which means current price is +15.85% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, LIN reached a trading volume of 3252556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Linde plc [LIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIN shares is $375.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Linde plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Linde plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Linde plc is set at 7.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for LIN in the course of the last twelve months was 35.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has LIN stock performed recently?

Linde plc [LIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.07. With this latest performance, LIN shares gained by 7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.39 for Linde plc [LIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 328.86, while it was recorded at 344.49 for the last single week of trading, and 307.76 for the last 200 days.

Linde plc [LIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Linde plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Linde plc [LIN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Linde plc go to 10.14%.