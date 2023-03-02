For Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC], Analyst sees a rise to $1.50. What next?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] price plunged by -2.17 percent to reach at -$0.05.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A sum of 4310849 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.84M shares. Canopy Growth Corporation shares reached a high of $2.33 and dropped to a low of $2.25 until finishing in the latest session at $2.25.

The average equity rating for CGC stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78.

CGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.86. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -20.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.71 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 3.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canopy Growth Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -111.20 and a Gross Margin at -25.66. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.82.

CGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 3.73%.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $150 million, or 15.21% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,963,644, which is approximately 39.557% of the company’s market cap and around 34.73% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,478,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.58 million in CGC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $19.25 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 176.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 23,427,984 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 29,911,198 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 13,522,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,861,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,888,175 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 21,833,788 shares during the same period.