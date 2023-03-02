First Solar Inc. [FSLR] Revenue clocked in at $2.52 billion, up 30.64% YTD: What’s Next?

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] gained 15.69% on the last trading session, reaching $195.68 price per share at the time.

First Solar Inc. represents 106.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.30 billion with the latest information. FSLR stock price has been found in the range of $177.29 to $196.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, FSLR reached a trading volume of 15185988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $175.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $196 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $146 to $188, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on FSLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 8.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.71.

Trading performance analysis for FSLR stock

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.60. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.70 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.27, while it was recorded at 171.73 for the last single week of trading, and 125.77 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc. [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.74 and a Gross Margin at +24.96. First Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45.

First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 5.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Solar Inc. [FSLR]

There are presently around $16,891 million, or 83.10% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,347,930, which is approximately -13.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,570,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in FSLR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $799.85 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly 31.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 16,999,345 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 15,254,640 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 54,065,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,319,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,207,196 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,242,063 shares during the same period.