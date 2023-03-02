EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $31

EngageSmart Inc. [NYSE: ESMT] plunged by -$1.98 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.62 during the day while it closed the day at $19.06.

EngageSmart Inc. stock has also loss -10.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ESMT stock has inclined by 12.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.88% and gained 8.30% year-on date.

The market cap for ESMT stock reached $3.20 billion, with 165.68 million shares outstanding and 152.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 462.39K shares, ESMT reached a trading volume of 4395703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESMT shares is $27.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EngageSmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for EngageSmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ESMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EngageSmart Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESMT in the course of the last twelve months was 69.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

ESMT stock trade performance evaluation

EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.60. With this latest performance, ESMT shares dropped by -2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.51 for EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.09, while it was recorded at 20.87 for the last single week of trading, and 19.12 for the last 200 days.

EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

EngageSmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,882 million, or 90.70% of ESMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESMT stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 97,209,436, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, holding 26,926,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $513.22 million in ESMT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $67.37 million in ESMT stock with ownership of nearly 29.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in EngageSmart Inc. [NYSE:ESMT] by around 7,777,484 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 6,245,062 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 137,205,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,228,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESMT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,567,307 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,187,953 shares during the same period.