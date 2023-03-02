Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] moved down -1.17: Why It’s Important

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EDR] traded at a low on 03/01/23, posting a -1.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.05.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4971913 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stands at 3.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.95%.

The market cap for EDR stock reached $10.52 billion, with 285.87 million shares outstanding and 57.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, EDR reached a trading volume of 4971913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EDR stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EDR shares from 30 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has EDR stock performed recently?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, EDR shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.10 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.57, while it was recorded at 22.26 for the last single week of trading, and 21.80 for the last 200 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.05 and a Gross Margin at +43.28. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.82.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. go to 21.50%.

Insider trade positions for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]

There are presently around $5,772 million, or 96.00% of EDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDR stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 91,976,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.56% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 21,038,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.9 million in EDR stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $312.14 million in EDR stock with ownership of nearly -10.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EDR] by around 23,070,504 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 16,315,535 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 222,393,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,779,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,236,571 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 7,840,335 shares during the same period.