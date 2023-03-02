Dropbox Inc. [DBX] moved up 0.74: Why It’s Important

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.16%.

Over the last 12 months, DBX stock dropped by -9.43%. The one-year Dropbox Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.12. The average equity rating for DBX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.61 billion, with 352.20 million shares outstanding and 271.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, DBX stock reached a trading volume of 4189407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $26.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DBX Stock Performance Analysis:

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -10.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.59 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.70, while it was recorded at 20.61 for the last single week of trading, and 22.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dropbox Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.33 and a Gross Margin at +80.89. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DBX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 10.22%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,744 million, or 82.90% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,649,959, which is approximately -2.671% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,255,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.7 million in DBX stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $345.5 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 3.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 29,552,030 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 24,129,364 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 177,189,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,871,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,937,034 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 8,980,462 shares during the same period.