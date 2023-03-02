Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] is 4.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] gained 1.95% on the last trading session, reaching $148.12 price per share at the time.

Dollar Tree Inc. represents 222.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.16 billion with the latest information. DLTR stock price has been found in the range of $143.00 to $152.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, DLTR reached a trading volume of 7141094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $163.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DLTR stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DLTR shares from 157 to 181.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 3.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for DLTR stock

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, DLTR shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.06, while it was recorded at 144.52 for the last single week of trading, and 151.38 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.03 and a Gross Margin at +29.28. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26.

Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 17.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

There are presently around $32,960 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,800,406, which is approximately 0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 20,365,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.37 billion in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly -4.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar Tree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 16,449,471 shares. Additionally, 394 investors decreased positions by around 13,946,263 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 192,125,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,521,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,393,099 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,745,185 shares during the same period.