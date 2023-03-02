Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] is 4.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clear Secure Inc. [NYSE: YOU] closed the trading session at $28.59 on 03/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.55, while the highest price level was $32.73.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.23 percent and weekly performance of 1.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, YOU reached to a volume of 4517813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YOU shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Clear Secure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Secure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on YOU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Secure Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for YOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for YOU in the course of the last twelve months was 46.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

YOU stock trade performance evaluation

Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, YOU shares dropped by -7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.40, while it was recorded at 30.06 for the last single week of trading, and 26.69 for the last 200 days.

Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.71 and a Gross Margin at +53.81. Clear Secure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.00.

Clear Secure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,572 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YOU stocks are: DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 11,476,588, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 9,783,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.71 million in YOU stocks shares; and DELTA AIR LINES, INC., currently with $236.67 million in YOU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Secure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Secure Inc. [NYSE:YOU] by around 6,838,135 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 2,399,807 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 80,724,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,961,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YOU stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,237,132 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,074,730 shares during the same period.