Citigroup slashes price target on GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] – find out why.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] closed the trading session at $5.50 on 03/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.395, while the highest price level was $6.46.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.03 percent and weekly performance of 2.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, GDRX reached to a volume of 3745260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $6.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.30.

GDRX stock trade performance evaluation

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, GDRX shares gained by 3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.52 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.16, while it was recorded at 5.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.81 for the last 200 days.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.72 and a Gross Margin at +89.10. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.61.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 2.14%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $748 million, or 69.50% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,828,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.06 million in GDRX stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $29.25 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly 151.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 9,814,405 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 14,515,607 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 111,610,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,940,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,702,161 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 10,006,619 shares during the same period.