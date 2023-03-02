China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] moved up 2.97: Why It’s Important

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: CPHI] closed the trading session at $0.07 on 03/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.07, while the highest price level was $0.08.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.63 percent and weekly performance of -23.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -33.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, CPHI reached to a volume of 7016914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Pharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

CPHI stock trade performance evaluation

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.57. With this latest performance, CPHI shares dropped by -33.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.54 for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1031, while it was recorded at 0.0773 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1605 for the last 200 days.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.67 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.53.

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of CPHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPHI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 340,417, which is approximately -6.597% of the company’s market cap and around 54.76% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 253,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in CPHI stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $10000.0 in CPHI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Pharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:CPHI] by around 337,569 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 24,142 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 536,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 898,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPHI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,838 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.