Cerus Corporation [CERS] is -27.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ: CERS] price plunged by -7.34 percent to reach at -$0.21.

A sum of 4926460 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.42M shares. Cerus Corporation shares reached a high of $2.79 and dropped to a low of $2.3598 until finishing in the latest session at $2.65.

The one-year CERS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.92. The average equity rating for CERS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerus Corporation [CERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERS shares is $8.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Cerus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Cerus Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on CERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerus Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

CERS Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerus Corporation [CERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.02. With this latest performance, CERS shares dropped by -11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.55 for Cerus Corporation [CERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 4.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cerus Corporation Fundamentals:

Cerus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Cerus Corporation [CERS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $387 million, or 81.20% of CERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERS stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 16,067,558, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 15,863,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.04 million in CERS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $33.37 million in CERS stock with ownership of nearly 3.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ:CERS] by around 9,121,943 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 9,882,340 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 127,048,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,053,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,089,210 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,125,762 shares during the same period.