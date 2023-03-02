CareMax Inc. [CMAX] Is Currently -4.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CareMax Inc. [NASDAQ: CMAX] loss -4.19% or -0.18 points to close at $4.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3341750 shares.

It opened the trading session at $4.30, the shares rose to $4.485 and dropped to $4.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMAX points out that the company has recorded -42.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 468.95K shares, CMAX reached to a volume of 3341750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CareMax Inc. [CMAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMAX shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for CareMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for CareMax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CMAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CareMax Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for CMAX stock

CareMax Inc. [CMAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, CMAX shares dropped by -5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for CareMax Inc. [CMAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

CareMax Inc. [CMAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CareMax Inc. [CMAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.65 and a Gross Margin at +76.07. CareMax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.67.

CareMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at CareMax Inc. [CMAX]

There are presently around $276 million, or 57.10% of CMAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMAX stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 15,861,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, holding 10,462,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.1 million in CMAX stocks shares; and ATHYRIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $18.41 million in CMAX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CareMax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in CareMax Inc. [NASDAQ:CMAX] by around 8,595,866 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 4,087,791 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 54,312,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,996,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMAX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,586,431 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 83,907 shares during the same period.