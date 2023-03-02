Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell -22.42% so far this year. What now?

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] closed the trading session at $0.50 on 03/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.503, while the highest price level was $0.83.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.42 percent and weekly performance of -33.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -43.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, BHG reached to a volume of 7081237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $1.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $3, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on BHG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

BHG stock trade performance evaluation

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.55. With this latest performance, BHG shares dropped by -43.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.57 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7702, while it was recorded at 0.7346 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2716 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bright Health Group Inc. go to 39.40%.

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $230 million, or 72.20% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,153,623, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 79,937,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.29 million in BHG stocks shares; and STEPSTONE GROUP LP, currently with $21.18 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly 0.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 11,284,804 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 7,989,270 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 437,360,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,635,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,175,002 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,052,970 shares during the same period.