Baidu Inc. [BIDU] Revenue clocked in at $17.91 billion, up 25.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] gained 4.34% on the last trading session, reaching $143.66 price per share at the time.

Baidu Inc. represents 345.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.68 billion with the latest information. BIDU stock price has been found in the range of $141.60 to $146.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 4288293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $177.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $160 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on BIDU stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BIDU shares from 90 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 7.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 69.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIDU in the course of the last twelve months was 15.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for BIDU stock

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.77. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.96 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.96, while it was recorded at 138.23 for the last single week of trading, and 126.50 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.87 and a Gross Margin at +48.30. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.11.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 4.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.88. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.60.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 5.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

There are presently around $11,839 million, or 31.90% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 9,470,484, which is approximately -0.732% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 6,337,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $910.47 million in BIDU stocks shares; and ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $490.74 million in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 10.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 15,856,526 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 16,029,831 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 50,522,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,409,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,966,112 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,859,238 shares during the same period.