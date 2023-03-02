B. Riley Securities lifts Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.04 at the close of the session, down -0.66%.

Rithm Capital Corp. stock is now 10.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RITM Stock saw the intraday high of $9.14 and lowest of $8.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.75, which means current price is +10.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, RITM reached a trading volume of 4183151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $11.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Rithm Capital Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for RITM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.72.

How has RITM stock performed recently?

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, RITM shares dropped by -2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.72 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.98, while it was recorded at 9.14 for the last single week of trading, and 9.21 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.

Insider trade positions for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]

There are presently around $2,041 million, or 49.50% of RITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,733,562, which is approximately 3.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,359,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.17 million in RITM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $95.73 million in RITM stock with ownership of nearly -26.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

229 institutional holders increased their position in Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE:RITM] by around 30,868,776 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 35,994,705 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 158,902,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,765,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RITM stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,708,819 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 21,811,306 shares during the same period.