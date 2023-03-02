Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Is Currently 2.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.50 during the day while it closed the day at $10.42.

Alamos Gold Inc. stock has also gained 3.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGI stock has inclined by 13.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.56% and gained 3.07% year-on date.

The market cap for AGI stock reached $5.52 billion, with 393.04 million shares outstanding and 390.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, AGI reached a trading volume of 4123260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $11.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $10 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

AGI stock trade performance evaluation

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, AGI shares dropped by -5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.58, while it was recorded at 10.18 for the last single week of trading, and 8.52 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.72 and a Gross Margin at +23.10. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -13.89%.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,208 million, or 68.65% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 44,900,614, which is approximately 7.388% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,632,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.05 million in AGI stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $120.44 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly -3.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 25,157,276 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 13,860,797 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 172,894,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,912,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,087,459 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,001,723 shares during the same period.