3D Systems Corporation [DDD] moved up 13.48: Why It’s Important

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] closed the trading session at $11.11 on 03/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.08, while the highest price level was $11.55.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.14 percent and weekly performance of 3.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, DDD reached to a volume of 3764606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street dropped their target price from $36 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $18, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on DDD stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DDD shares from 33 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

DDD stock trade performance evaluation

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, DDD shares gained by 7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.90 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.59, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.06 and a Gross Margin at +42.85. 3D Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.22.

3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,004 million, or 66.80% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,105,170, which is approximately 3.956% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,839,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.75 million in DDD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $64.21 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly 14.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3D Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 5,926,578 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 4,964,649 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 79,509,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,401,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 590,236 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,928,812 shares during the same period.