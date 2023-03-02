2seventy bio Inc. [TSVT] moved down -18.38: Why It’s Important

2seventy bio Inc. [NASDAQ: TSVT] traded at a low on 03/01/23, posting a -18.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.01.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4454619 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 2seventy bio Inc. stands at 5.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.82%.

The market cap for TSVT stock reached $417.50 million, with 38.57 million shares outstanding and 37.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 617.07K shares, TSVT reached a trading volume of 4454619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 2seventy bio Inc. [TSVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSVT shares is $28.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for 2seventy bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for 2seventy bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on TSVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2seventy bio Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.52.

How has TSVT stock performed recently?

2seventy bio Inc. [TSVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.18. With this latest performance, TSVT shares dropped by -14.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.84 for 2seventy bio Inc. [TSVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.59, while it was recorded at 12.92 for the last single week of trading, and 13.65 for the last 200 days.

2seventy bio Inc. [TSVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 2seventy bio Inc. [TSVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -575.01 and a Gross Margin at +46.83. 2seventy bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -535.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.50.

2seventy bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Insider trade positions for 2seventy bio Inc. [TSVT]

There are presently around $369 million, or 90.60% of TSVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSVT stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 3,047,586, which is approximately -5.119% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,006,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.1 million in TSVT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.47 million in TSVT stock with ownership of nearly 2.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 2seventy bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in 2seventy bio Inc. [NASDAQ:TSVT] by around 5,249,124 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 5,852,887 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 22,414,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,516,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSVT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,143,640 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,777,437 shares during the same period.