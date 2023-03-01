Wolfe Research lifts Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $25.97 during the day while it closed the day at $25.53. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 2022 Form 10-K and 2022 Annual Investor Letter Now Available.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that it has filed the partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available on the Enterprise website at www.enterpriseproducts.com. Hard copies of the report may be requested free of charge at https://ir.enterpriseproducts.com/notifications-requests. The 2022 Annual Investor Letter is also available on the Enterprise website under the Investors tab.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and marine terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates on key U.S. inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets currently include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock has also loss -1.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EPD stock has inclined by 3.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.02% and gained 5.85% year-on date.

The market cap for EPD stock reached $55.56 billion, with 2.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 4448649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analysts kept a Hold rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EPD stock trade performance evaluation

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.37 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.35, while it was recorded at 25.82 for the last single week of trading, and 25.50 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.07 and a Gross Margin at +11.49. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 8.60%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,706 million, or 27.20% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: MARQUARD & BAHLS AG with ownership of 36,947,247, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 32.63% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 27,987,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $714.52 million in EPD stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $657.12 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -46.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 576 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 42,170,877 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 46,873,451 shares, while 325 investors held positions by with 486,972,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 576,017,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,156,122 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 4,459,497 shares during the same period.