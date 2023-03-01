why The Toro Company [TTC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $127.67

The Toro Company [NYSE: TTC] slipped around -0.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $110.44 at the close of the session, down -0.25%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Renee J. Peterson to Retire as The Toro Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Angela C. Drake elected Chief Financial Officer succeeding Peterson.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced that Renee J. Peterson, vice president and chief financial officer, plans to retire in July 2023. Angela C. Drake, who currently serves as TTC’s vice president, finance will succeed Peterson as vice president and chief financial officer, effective March 10, 2023. Peterson will continue to serve the organization as vice president, finance to assist with the transition in the coming months and provide ongoing leadership for key enterprise and finance initiatives.

The Toro Company stock is now -2.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTC Stock saw the intraday high of $111.56 and lowest of $110.265 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 117.66, which means current price is +2.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 603.05K shares, TTC reached a trading volume of 6066531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Toro Company [TTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTC shares is $127.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The Toro Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Toro Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $118 to $85, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on TTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toro Company is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTC in the course of the last twelve months was 70.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has TTC stock performed recently?

The Toro Company [TTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, TTC shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for The Toro Company [TTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.13, while it was recorded at 111.06 for the last single week of trading, and 96.10 for the last 200 days.

The Toro Company [TTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toro Company [TTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.76 and a Gross Margin at +33.26. The Toro Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.66.

The Toro Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for The Toro Company [TTC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toro Company go to 10.20%.

Insider trade positions for The Toro Company [TTC]

There are presently around $9,847 million, or 88.50% of TTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,456,523, which is approximately 1.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,331,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in TTC stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $644.91 million in TTC stock with ownership of nearly -1.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toro Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in The Toro Company [NYSE:TTC] by around 6,161,118 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 6,968,235 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 76,029,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,158,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTC stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,734,655 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 301,313 shares during the same period.