why Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.60

Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE: OMI] loss -21.83% on the last trading session, reaching $15.33 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Owens & Minor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Patient Direct Q4 revenue up 135%, or 10.3% on an adjusted basis for the Apria Acquisition.

Owens & Minor Inc. represents 74.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.22 billion with the latest information. OMI stock price has been found in the range of $15.10 to $16.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 720.39K shares, OMI reached a trading volume of 5300175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Owens & Minor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $62 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Owens & Minor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $17, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on OMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owens & Minor Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for OMI stock

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.10. With this latest performance, OMI shares dropped by -25.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.27 for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.15, while it was recorded at 18.82 for the last single week of trading, and 25.63 for the last 200 days.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.05 and a Gross Margin at +14.54. Owens & Minor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45.

Owens & Minor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Owens & Minor Inc. go to -9.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]

There are presently around $1,166 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,310,456, which is approximately 4.307% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,435,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.3 million in OMI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $131.57 million in OMI stock with ownership of nearly 3.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owens & Minor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE:OMI] by around 6,955,524 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 8,401,952 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 60,670,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,028,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMI stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,971,418 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,469,121 shares during the same period.