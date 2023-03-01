Wells Fargo lifts Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] loss -0.16% or -0.01 points to close at $6.23 with a heavy trading volume of 5083758 shares. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Genworth Financial Receives Ratings Upgrades from S&P Global.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has upgraded the Genworth Financial, Inc. and Genworth Holdings, Inc. issuer credit ratings from B+ to BB-. The outlook for the ratings is stable.

“The upgrade from S&P reflects significant progress against our strategic priorities that resulted in a strong liquidity profile and healthy balance sheet,” said Tom McInerney, Genworth President and CEO. “This enhanced financial flexibility enables us to invest in growth initiatives and continue returning capital to our shareholders.”.

It opened the trading session at $6.22, the shares rose to $6.35 and dropped to $6.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GNW points out that the company has recorded 43.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -81.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, GNW reached to a volume of 5083758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.58.

Trading performance analysis for GNW stock

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 13.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.87 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 6.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.53 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.44. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

There are presently around $2,423 million, or 80.50% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 73,187,895, which is approximately -0.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,500,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.23 million in GNW stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $149.01 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 18.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 24,366,369 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 21,692,081 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 342,801,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,859,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,041,827 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,299,231 shares during the same period.