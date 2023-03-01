Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] moved down -1.07: Why It’s Important

Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ: WMG] closed the trading session at $31.56 on 02/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.48, while the highest price level was $32.18. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Warner Music Group Corp. to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Media, Internet & Telecom Conference.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public through a link on the Investor Relations homepage of Warner Music Group’s website (https://investors.wmg.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Past Events section of Warner Music Group’s Investor Relations homepage.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.88 percent and weekly performance of -1.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, WMG reached to a volume of 4612765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $38.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Warner Music Group Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $41, while Atlantic Equities kept a Overweight rating on WMG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 60.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 44.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WMG stock trade performance evaluation

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, WMG shares dropped by -11.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.28 for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.10, while it was recorded at 32.27 for the last single week of trading, and 29.54 for the last 200 days.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Warner Music Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp. go to 12.31%.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,993 million, or 89.40% of WMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,181,454, which is approximately 1.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,674,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.88 million in WMG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $328.9 million in WMG stock with ownership of nearly 1.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Music Group Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ:WMG] by around 14,974,689 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 15,512,809 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 96,034,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,521,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMG stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,455,037 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,339,525 shares during the same period.