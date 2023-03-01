Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Is Currently 15.91 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.91% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.04%.

Over the last 12 months, VTNR stock rose by 61.33%. The one-year Vertex Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.59. The average equity rating for VTNR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $743.68 million, with 75.59 million shares outstanding and 61.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, VTNR stock reached a trading volume of 11691546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $12.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

VTNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.04. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 33.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.83 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.01, while it was recorded at 8.34 for the last single week of trading, and 9.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertex Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.51 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.80.

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

VTNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $367 million, or 54.80% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,170,496, which is approximately -8.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,929,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.21 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $34.93 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 13.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 5,421,063 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 7,016,830 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 26,335,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,773,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,937,225 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,898,928 shares during the same period.