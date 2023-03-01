The Wendy’s Company [WEN] Stock trading around $21.96 per share: What’s Next?

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] loss -1.35% or -0.3 points to close at $21.96 with a heavy trading volume of 5047119 shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $22.09, the shares rose to $22.325 and dropped to $21.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WEN points out that the company has recorded 13.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, WEN reached to a volume of 5047119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $24.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 49.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for WEN stock

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, WEN shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.25 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.52, while it was recorded at 22.38 for the last single week of trading, and 20.60 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 10.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

There are presently around $3,384 million, or 71.90% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,333,339, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,405,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $404.18 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $337.23 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

159 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 15,391,351 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 13,690,403 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 124,997,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,079,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,864,849 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,677,845 shares during the same period.