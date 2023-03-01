The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Stock trading around $351.65 per share: What’s Next?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] plunged by -$13.88 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $366.01 during the day while it closed the day at $351.65. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Harvey Schwartz Named CEO of Carlyle and Member of the Board.

Mr. Schwartz is the former President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS), and prior to that, served as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer, where he oversaw its most critical financial and risk management processes as well as its capital allocation strategy. He also held leadership roles across a broad range of the firm’s operations, including its Securities and Investment Banking divisions, where he was instrumental in driving the growth of a number of the firm’s client franchises.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock has also loss -2.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GS stock has declined by -9.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.53% and gained 2.41% year-on date.

The market cap for GS stock reached $118.98 billion, with 352.80 million shares outstanding and 336.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 4941198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $396.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. On October 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GS shares from 395 to 429.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 7.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 840.11.

GS stock trade performance evaluation

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.94 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 357.23, while it was recorded at 361.09 for the last single week of trading, and 335.48 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to -1.69%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $84,876 million, or 71.40% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,524,710, which is approximately -1.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,301,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.19 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.28 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 0.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

890 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 15,313,554 shares. Additionally, 799 investors decreased positions by around 12,079,447 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 213,972,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,365,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 231 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,482,599 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,121,835 shares during the same period.