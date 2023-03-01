The AES Corporation [AES] moved down -1.74: Why It’s Important

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] loss -1.74% on the last trading session, reaching $24.88 price per share at the time. The company report on February 27, 2023 that AES Delivers on All 2022 Financial and Strategic Objectives; Reaffirms 7% to 9% Annualized Growth Target Through 2025.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Strategic Accomplishments.

Signed 5.2 GW of PPAs for new renewable energy projects in 2022, including 1.9 GW since the Company’s third quarter earnings call in November, increasing backlog to 12.2 GW.

The AES Corporation represents 711.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.66 billion with the latest information. AES stock price has been found in the range of $24.64 to $26.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 9350057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $31.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

Trading performance analysis for AES stock

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.15. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.10 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.09, while it was recorded at 25.31 for the last single week of trading, and 24.79 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The AES Corporation [AES]

There are presently around $16,144 million, or 97.40% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,726,923, which is approximately -1.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 69,443,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.55 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 1.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

375 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 35,531,888 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 26,346,262 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 586,996,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 648,874,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,131,153 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,334,476 shares during the same period.