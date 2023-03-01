Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] Is Currently 13.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE: FOUR] gained 13.04% on the last trading session, reaching $64.50 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Shift4 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has posted its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results as part of its Q4 2022 Shareholder Letter, which can be viewed here or by navigating to the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at https://investors.shift4.com.

Shift4 Payments Inc. represents 82.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.39 billion with the latest information. FOUR stock price has been found in the range of $61.36 to $67.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, FOUR reached a trading volume of 4933235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOUR shares is $67.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Shift4 Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Shift4 Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on FOUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift4 Payments Inc. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOUR in the course of the last twelve months was 51.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for FOUR stock

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.06. With this latest performance, FOUR shares gained by 1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.77, while it was recorded at 59.13 for the last single week of trading, and 47.31 for the last 200 days.

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.98 and a Gross Margin at +17.01. Shift4 Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.35.

Shift4 Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shift4 Payments Inc. go to 79.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]

There are presently around $3,724 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOUR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,929,933, which is approximately -12.588% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 5,188,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $334.69 million in FOUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $310.34 million in FOUR stock with ownership of nearly 4.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shift4 Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE:FOUR] by around 7,624,477 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 6,738,829 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 43,380,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,743,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOUR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,669,522 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,705,632 shares during the same period.