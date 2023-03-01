Raymond James lifts Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ: AXON] jumped around 5.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $200.31 at the close of the session, up 2.74%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Axon 2022 Revenue Grows 38% to $1.2 Billion.

Axon Cloud revenue of $368 million up 50% year over year.

Axon Enterprise Inc. stock is now 20.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXON Stock saw the intraday high of $201.67 and lowest of $194.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 204.99, which means current price is +21.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 618.48K shares, AXON reached a trading volume of 4863509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXON shares is $203.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXON stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Axon Enterprise Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Axon Enterprise Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on AXON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axon Enterprise Inc. is set at 6.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXON in the course of the last twelve months was 241.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has AXON stock performed recently?

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, AXON shares gained by 4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.67 for Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.67, while it was recorded at 195.49 for the last single week of trading, and 138.96 for the last 200 days.

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.32 and a Gross Margin at +61.51. Axon Enterprise Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.91.

Axon Enterprise Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axon Enterprise Inc. go to 14.94%.

Insider trade positions for Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]

There are presently around $11,330 million, or 79.20% of AXON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXON stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,458,998, which is approximately 1.921% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,321,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in AXON stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.05 billion in AXON stock with ownership of nearly 47.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axon Enterprise Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ:AXON] by around 6,334,491 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 4,546,688 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 45,680,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,561,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXON stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,356,432 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 179,670 shares during the same period.