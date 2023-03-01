Prologis Inc. [PLD] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $130

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] closed the trading session at $123.40 on 02/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $122.30, while the highest price level was $125.44. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Prologis Board of Directors Approves 10 Percent Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) today approved a plan to raise the company’s annualized dividend by 10% to $3.48 per share of common stock. The board declared a regular cash dividend for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, on the following securities:.

A dividend of $0.87 per share of the company’s common stock, payable on March 31, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2023; and.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.47 percent and weekly performance of -0.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, PLD reached to a volume of 5780832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $142.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $137 to $116, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 81.62.

PLD stock trade performance evaluation

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.06 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.05, while it was recorded at 122.92 for the last single week of trading, and 119.39 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $106,199 million, or 79.60% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,813,945, which is approximately 0.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,772,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.2 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.62 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -0.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 770 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 38,226,697 shares. Additionally, 580 investors decreased positions by around 66,832,052 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 755,546,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 860,604,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,479,140 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 14,078,776 shares during the same period.