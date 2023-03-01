Progyny Inc. [PGNY] Is Currently 20.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ: PGNY] traded at a high on 02/28/23, posting a 20.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.56. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Progyny, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Reports Full Year Revenue of $786.9 Million, Reflecting 57% GrowthReports Record Quarterly Revenue and Operating Cash Flow of $214.3 Million and $51.5 Million, RespectivelyIssues Financial Guidance for 2023, Anticipates Crossing $1 Billion Revenue Milestone.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6246233 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Progyny Inc. stands at 4.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.83%.

The market cap for PGNY stock reached $3.62 billion, with 92.32 million shares outstanding and 81.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 920.08K shares, PGNY reached a trading volume of 6246233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Progyny Inc. [PGNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGNY shares is $47.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Progyny Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Progyny Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on PGNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progyny Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGNY in the course of the last twelve months was 104.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has PGNY stock performed recently?

Progyny Inc. [PGNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.82. With this latest performance, PGNY shares gained by 10.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.08 for Progyny Inc. [PGNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.37, while it was recorded at 32.59 for the last single week of trading, and 35.03 for the last 200 days.

Progyny Inc. [PGNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Progyny Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Progyny Inc. [PGNY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progyny Inc. go to 11.60%.

Insider trade positions for Progyny Inc. [PGNY]

There are presently around $3,429 million, or 95.40% of PGNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGNY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,346,854, which is approximately 7.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GP A, LLC, holding 9,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.43 million in PGNY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $275.88 million in PGNY stock with ownership of nearly 7.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

153 institutional holders increased their position in Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ:PGNY] by around 10,256,166 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 6,674,964 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 74,350,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,281,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGNY stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,107,921 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 880,390 shares during the same period.