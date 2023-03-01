Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] Is Currently 0.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] gained 0.23% or 0.03 points to close at $13.25 with a heavy trading volume of 4617116 shares. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Plains All American Completes Divestiture of Interest in Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Facility.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

About Plains Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). Plains owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation, and other infrastructure assets, serving key producing basins, transportation corridors, and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, Plains handles more than seven million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.

It opened the trading session at $13.25, the shares rose to $13.44 and dropped to $13.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAA points out that the company has recorded 8.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, PAA reached to a volume of 4617116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $14.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $14, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PAA stock. On August 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PAA shares from 14 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for PAA stock

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.69 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.31, while it was recorded at 13.15 for the last single week of trading, and 11.58 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.72 and a Gross Margin at +3.29. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.65.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. go to 8.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

There are presently around $4,018 million, or 42.70% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 55,337,101, which is approximately -1.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 27,535,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $364.85 million in PAA stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $297.76 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly 16.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 27,844,297 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 21,562,325 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 253,839,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,246,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,944,633 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,911,941 shares during the same period.