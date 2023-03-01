Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] Stock trading around $14.86 per share: What’s Next?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] closed the trading session at $14.86 on 02/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.41, while the highest price level was $15.00. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Pan American Silver reports audited financial results for 2022.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American” or the “Company”) reports fourth quarter (“Q4 2022”) financial results and audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 (“FY 2022”).

Michael Steinmann, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: “As expected, our 2022 production was back-end loaded with strong output in Q4, led by Shahuindo and La Arena. Our 2022 silver production was at the top of the revised range provided in November, while gold production was in line with our original operating outlook. World-wide inflationary pressures, and supply chain shortages and delays impacted production costs across our operations. Revenue in Q4 was reduced by approximately $45 million to $50 million from a build-up of finished goods inventory due to the timing of sales at the end of December. Additionally, the build-up of finished good inventories of zinc also contributed to higher costs due to the reduction in by-product credits.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.06 percent and weekly performance of -5.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, PAAS reached to a volume of 4529243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $23.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

PAAS stock trade performance evaluation

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -20.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.31 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.17, while it was recorded at 15.09 for the last single week of trading, and 17.72 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.59 and a Gross Margin at +1.02. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06.

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 4.60%.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,763 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,864,030, which is approximately 1.306% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,192,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.88 million in PAAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $91.82 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 2936.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 30,578,321 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 8,767,570 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 79,322,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,668,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,952,169 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,059,820 shares during the same period.