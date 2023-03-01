Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] Stock trading around $4.92 per share: What’s Next?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLPX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.20%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that OLAPLEX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Over the last 12 months, OLPX stock dropped by -71.79%. The one-year Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.96. The average equity rating for OLPX stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.23 billion, with 649.10 million shares outstanding and 647.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, OLPX stock reached a trading volume of 9751230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLPX shares is $7.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $6.50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on OLPX stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OLPX shares from 16 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLPX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

OLPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, OLPX shares dropped by -19.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.62 for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.84, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 10.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Olaplex Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

OLPX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. go to 27.90%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,960 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 499,468,771, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 38,042,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.17 million in OLPX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $43.9 million in OLPX stock with ownership of nearly 2.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olaplex Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLPX] by around 34,967,103 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 43,314,034 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 523,324,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 601,605,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLPX stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,696,103 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 18,362,421 shares during the same period.