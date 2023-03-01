Market cap of Visa Inc. [V] reaches 455.94B – now what?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] price plunged by -0.19 percent to reach at -$0.41. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

On Wednesday, March 1, Ryan McInerney, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the KBW Fintech Payments Conference. The discussion will begin at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

A sum of 5384494 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.24M shares. Visa Inc. shares reached a high of $221.7731 and dropped to a low of $219.50 until finishing in the latest session at $219.94.

The one-year V stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.89. The average equity rating for V stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $261.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $270 to $260, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on V stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for V shares from 230 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 31.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

V Stock Performance Analysis:

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 219.98, while it was recorded at 220.20 for the last single week of trading, and 206.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Visa Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.38 and a Gross Margin at +77.50. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.38.

Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

V Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 15.48%.

Visa Inc. [V] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $346,859 million, or 98.90% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 147,356,830, which is approximately 1.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,903,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.47 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.47 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -0.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,663 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 62,112,302 shares. Additionally, 1,498 investors decreased positions by around 54,802,874 shares, while 356 investors held positions by with 1,460,144,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,577,059,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 345 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,279,068 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,070,455 shares during the same period.