Market cap of TAL Education Group [TAL] reaches 3.61B – now what?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] slipped around -0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.03 at the close of the session, down -1.26%. The company report on January 19, 2023 that TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended November 30, 2022.

TAL Education Group stock is now -0.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TAL Stock saw the intraday high of $7.11 and lowest of $6.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.45, which means current price is +14.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.50M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 5080200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TAL Education Group [TAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $8.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $4.94 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.30 to $4.70, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on TAL stock. On May 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TAL shares from 7.60 to 3.90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91.

How has TAL stock performed recently?

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.73, while it was recorded at 7.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.54 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.97 and a Gross Margin at +49.82. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.21.

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for TAL Education Group [TAL]

There are presently around $2,140 million, or 57.30% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 45,269,799, which is approximately 20.724% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,046,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.96 million in TAL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $137.7 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 57.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 70,068,024 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 44,543,736 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 189,755,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,366,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,889,820 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,763,357 shares during the same period.