Market cap of Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] reaches 89.57B – now what?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $65.625 during the day while it closed the day at $65.18. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Mondelēz International Releases Fourth Annual State of Snacking(TM) Report Highlighting Expanded Role of Snacking in Consumer Eating Habits.

Mondelēz International

Mondelez International Inc. stock has also loss -2.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDLZ stock has declined by -2.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.91% and lost -2.21% year-on date.

The market cap for MDLZ stock reached $89.57 billion, with 1.37 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 5570068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $75.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $71, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 88.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MDLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.09 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.99, while it was recorded at 65.73 for the last single week of trading, and 63.17 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 6.59%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $70,082 million, or 80.10% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,569,785, which is approximately 0.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,955,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.45 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.98 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 899 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 54,993,733 shares. Additionally, 755 investors decreased positions by around 38,346,934 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 981,868,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,075,209,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 212 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,387,395 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 4,024,361 shares during the same period.