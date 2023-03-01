Market Analysts see Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: UMPQ] traded at a low on 02/28/23, posting a -1.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.66. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Columbia Banking System Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Verra Mobility to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASD:COLB) will replace Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASD:UMPQ) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Verra Mobility Corp. (NASD:VRRM) will replace Columbia Banking System in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 1. Columbia Banking System is acquiring Umpqua Holdings in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Post-merger, Columbia Banking System will have a market capitalization more representative of the mid-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24804347 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Umpqua Holdings Corporation stands at 2.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.34%.

The market cap for UMPQ stock reached $3.84 billion, with 217.05 million shares outstanding and 215.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, UMPQ reached a trading volume of 24804347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMPQ shares is $19.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $20, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on UMPQ stock. On October 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for UMPQ shares from 22 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 5.03.

How has UMPQ stock performed recently?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, UMPQ shares dropped by -0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.38 for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.95, while it was recorded at 18.00 for the last single week of trading, and 18.02 for the last 200 days.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.70. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08.

Earnings analysis for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]

There are presently around $3,555 million, or 90.50% of UMPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,864,775, which is approximately 1.819% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,634,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $364.4 million in UMPQ stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $238.2 million in UMPQ stock with ownership of nearly 1.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Umpqua Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ] by around 24,950,672 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 16,528,915 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 159,838,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,317,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMPQ stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,906,973 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,967,066 shares during the same period.