Market Analysts see Moderna Inc. [MRNA] falling to $93. Time to buy?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] closed the trading session at $138.27 on 02/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $136.72, while the highest price level was $140.91. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Moderna Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates.

Fourth quarter 2022 revenues of $5.1 billion; GAAP net income of $1.5 billion and GAAP diluted EPS of $3.61.

Full-year 2022 revenues of $19.3 billion; GAAP net income of $8.4 billion and GAAP diluted EPS of $20.12.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.02 percent and weekly performance of -17.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 4960602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $228.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $170 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $186 to $191, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock. On October 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MRNA shares from 174 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 7.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

MRNA stock trade performance evaluation

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.00. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -28.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.07 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.04, while it was recorded at 148.67 for the last single week of trading, and 157.53 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.90 and a Gross Margin at +71.88. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.97.

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,504 million, or 65.90% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 44,786,746, which is approximately -1.089% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,282,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.77 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.61 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 2.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 541 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 17,823,109 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 14,668,849 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 217,045,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,537,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 238 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,665,474 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,183,665 shares during the same period.