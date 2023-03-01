Market Analysts see Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] falling to $25. Time to buy?

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] slipped around -0.37 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $21.25 at the close of the session, down -1.71%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Liberty Global Reports Q4 and FY 2022 Results.

Achieved all 2022 guidance targets across our FMC Champions and exceeded our Full Company1 Distributable Cash Flow guidance at Liberty Global2.

Full Year revenue growth driven by B2B, mobile and broadband including a strong Q4 commercial performance with broadband and postpaid adds across all of our FMC Champions.

Liberty Global plc stock is now 9.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LBTYK Stock saw the intraday high of $21.68 and lowest of $21.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.00, which means current price is +8.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, LBTYK reached a trading volume of 5114147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42.

How has LBTYK stock performed recently?

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares dropped by -4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.91 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.17, while it was recorded at 21.48 for the last single week of trading, and 21.04 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.14 and a Gross Margin at +25.72. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]

There are presently around $4,919 million, or 84.67% of LBTYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYK stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 47,504,310, which is approximately -0.723% of the company’s market cap and around 7.66% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,014,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $276.56 million in LBTYK stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $212.32 million in LBTYK stock with ownership of nearly -10.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYK] by around 8,195,883 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 20,267,345 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 203,038,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,501,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYK stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 937,111 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,345,535 shares during the same period.