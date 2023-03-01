Market Analysts see Graco Inc. [GGG] gaining to $82. Time to buy?

Graco Inc. [NYSE: GGG] closed the trading session at $69.54 on 02/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.54, while the highest price level was $70.485. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 23.5 cents ($0.235) per common share, payable on May 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 17, 2023. The Company has approximately 167.9 million shares outstanding.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.39 percent and weekly performance of -1.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 779.26K shares, GGG reached to a volume of 9515823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Graco Inc. [GGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGG shares is $76.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Graco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Graco Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graco Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGG in the course of the last twelve months was 345.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

GGG stock trade performance evaluation

Graco Inc. [GGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, GGG shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.73 for Graco Inc. [GGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.84, while it was recorded at 69.98 for the last single week of trading, and 65.41 for the last 200 days.

Graco Inc. [GGG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graco Inc. [GGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.72 and a Gross Margin at +49.33. Graco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.87.

Graco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Graco Inc. [GGG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graco Inc. go to 10.40%.

Graco Inc. [GGG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,401 million, or 89.90% of GGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GGG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,737,872, which is approximately 0.884% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,330,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in GGG stocks shares; and FIERA CAPITAL CORP, currently with $647.22 million in GGG stock with ownership of nearly -3.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Graco Inc. [NYSE:GGG] by around 12,483,524 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 11,231,148 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 125,848,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,563,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGG stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,183,341 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 433,488 shares during the same period.