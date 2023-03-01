Market Analysts see Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] falling to $75. Time to buy?

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE: DAR] loss -6.34% on the last trading session, reaching $63.27 price per share at the time. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights.

Generated net income of $737.7 million, or $4.49 per GAAP diluted share.

Darling Ingredients Inc. represents 160.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.23 billion with the latest information. DAR stock price has been found in the range of $60.00 to $64.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, DAR reached a trading volume of 6209946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAR shares is $98.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Darling Ingredients Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darling Ingredients Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for DAR stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, DAR shares dropped by -3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.39 for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.80, while it was recorded at 66.40 for the last single week of trading, and 70.05 for the last 200 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.70 and a Gross Margin at +19.90. Darling Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08.

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darling Ingredients Inc. go to 42.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]

There are presently around $9,572 million, or 97.40% of DAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,861,535, which is approximately 17.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,150,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in DAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $343.39 million in DAR stock with ownership of nearly 18.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darling Ingredients Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE:DAR] by around 17,263,334 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 14,812,514 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 119,212,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,288,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAR stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,529,844 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,571,928 shares during the same period.