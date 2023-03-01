Market Analysts see Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] traded at a high on 02/28/23, posting a 0.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.76. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced that its board of directors has declared the following dividends on its preferred stock payable on April 6, 2023, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2023:.

a quarterly cash dividend of $15.9375 per share on CFG’s 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C;.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4626622 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at 1.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.88%.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $20.24 billion, with 493.49 million shares outstanding and 482.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 4626622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $47.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $53, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.30.

How has CFG stock performed recently?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.53, while it was recorded at 41.83 for the last single week of trading, and 38.85 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.27. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 0.85%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $18,665 million, or 92.10% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,172,255, which is approximately 0.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,051,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in CFG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.06 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly -2.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 29,629,052 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 25,556,870 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 391,778,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 446,964,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,966,184 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,060,581 shares during the same period.