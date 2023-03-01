Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock Downgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $133

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.35% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.43%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that El Paso Food Bank Continues Partnership With Marathon Petroleum.

Families in need in El Paso, Texas, will continue having access to special monthly food distributions throughout 2023 at Marathon Petroleum’s local refinery.

The refinery has renewed its partnership with the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to host the three-hour events on the last Friday of every month.

Over the last 12 months, MPC stock rose by 61.48%. The one-year Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.69. The average equity rating for MPC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.38 billion, with 464.00 million shares outstanding and 449.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, MPC stock reached a trading volume of 5755106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $143.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on MPC stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MPC shares from 90 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, MPC shares dropped by -6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.99, while it was recorded at 124.68 for the last single week of trading, and 106.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +12.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.47.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,231 million, or 79.50% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,891,083, which is approximately -4.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,462,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.37 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.02 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -5.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 618 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 19,547,760 shares. Additionally, 615 investors decreased positions by around 30,561,800 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 307,746,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,856,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,023,245 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,983,643 shares during the same period.