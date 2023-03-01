Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Revenue clocked in at $18.78 billion, up 3.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] price surged by 1.18 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that the board of directors of Lincoln National Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share on the corporation’s common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable May 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2023.

A sum of 14313473 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.12M shares. Lincoln National Corporation shares reached a high of $32.42 and dropped to a low of $31.40 until finishing in the latest session at $31.72.

The one-year LNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.33. The average equity rating for LNC stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $34.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $55 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $46, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on LNC stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LNC shares from 45 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.45.

LNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, LNC shares dropped by -7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.01 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.24, while it was recorded at 31.87 for the last single week of trading, and 43.22 for the last 200 days.

LNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 4.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,448 million, or 81.70% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,068,955, which is approximately 4.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,818,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $438.31 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $300.46 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly 0.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 21,163,774 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 17,856,802 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 101,210,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,231,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,668,132 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 4,278,167 shares during the same period.