Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] gain 19.55% so far this year. What now?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] traded at a high on 02/28/23, posting a 2.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $57.47. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Las Vegas Sands Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022(Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021).

– Travel Restrictions and Reduced Visitation Continue to Impact Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4928236 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Las Vegas Sands Corp. stands at 2.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.61%.

The market cap for LVS stock reached $44.17 billion, with 764.00 million shares outstanding and 330.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, LVS reached a trading volume of 4928236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $63.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on LVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.21.

How has LVS stock performed recently?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, LVS shares dropped by -2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.44 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.91, while it was recorded at 56.69 for the last single week of trading, and 41.86 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.73 and a Gross Margin at +14.94. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -1.75%.

Insider trade positions for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

There are presently around $18,117 million, or 41.00% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 33,393,752, which is approximately 4.832% of the company’s market cap and around 56.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,937,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in LVS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.81 billion in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 0.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 41,026,097 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 33,512,877 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 240,709,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,248,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,519,166 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 6,728,155 shares during the same period.